Spread the love



















New Covid cases dip to 334 in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Maintaining a steady trend, new Covid cases dipped to 334 in a day across Karnataka, while 313 patients recovered, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 334 patients testing positive on Tuesday as against 383 on Monday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,49,183, including 6,077 active cases, while 9,30,778 recovered, with 313 discharged in the day,” said the bulletin here.

The pandemic, however, claimed 6 lives, including 4 in Bengaluru and 1 each in Mysuru and Tumakur, taking the state’s death toll to 12,309 so far.

In Bengaluru, 174 fresh cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,04,357, including 4,379 active cases, while 3,95,515 recovered, with 171 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 122 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 56 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 10 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in the remaining 29 districts of the southern state.

Out of 63,042 tests conducted in the day, 5,343 were through rapid-antigen detection and 57,699 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.52 per cent and case fatality rate 1.79 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 26,842 healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the vaccine during the day, achieving 43 per cent of the 63,091 target beneficiaries across the state.

Cumulatively, 7,57,493 anti-Covid warriors have been vaccinated, accounting for 74 per cent of the 10,19,386 registered beneficiaries across the state.