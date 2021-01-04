Spread the love



















New Covid cases exceed recoveries in Karnataka again



Bengaluru: With 810 patients testing positive on a single day, new Covid cases exceeded 743 recoveries in Karnataka, reversing the trend after several days, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 810 fresh cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,21,938, including 10,893 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,98,919, with 743 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

The virus, however, claimed only eight lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 12,107.

Bengaluru reported 464 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,89,657, including 7,122 active cases, while 3,78,208 recovered so far, with 302 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With only four succumbing to the infection during the day, the city’s death toll rose to 4,326.

Of the 186 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 81 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 in Tumakuru, 11 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Hassan.

Out of 1,21,891 tests conducted in the day, 8,992 were through rapid-antigen detection and 1,12,905 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate on Saturday was 0.66 per cent and case fatality rate for the day was 0.98 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.