New Covid cases in LA County spikes by nearly 10 times



Los Angeles: In the past one day, the Los Angeles County reported 31,576 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 10 times higher the 3,360 infections registered on December 17, 2021, said the Department of Public Health.

The Department also reported 27 additional fatalities from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s accumulative caseload and death toll to 2,289,045 and 28,086, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 4,564 people with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised in the most populous US county, nearly six times the number from one month ago when 772 people were admitted, the Department added.

The daily positivity rate in the county is 16.5 per cent, more than eight times the 2 per cent daily positivity rate on December 17, 2021, it said.