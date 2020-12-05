Spread the love



















New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka



Bengaluru: New cases at 1,247 outnumbered 877 recoveries on a day across Karnataka, taking its Covid tally to a whopping 8,90,360, including 25,046 active cases till Thursday, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 877 discharged from the hospitals across the southern state in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 8,53,461, while 13 succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s death toll to 11,834 so far,” said the bulletin in a statement here.

Accounting for about 50 per cent of the cases, Bengaluru registered 620 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,72,582, including 19,268 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,49,143, with 282 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed eight lives across the city, taking its death toll to 4,170 till date.

Of the 287 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 153 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 each in Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru, 13 in Hassan and 10 in Kalaburagi.

Out of 98,049 tests conducted on Thursday, 11,305 were through rapid antigen detection and 86,744 through RT-PCR.

“The positivity rate was 1.27 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.04 per cent for the day across the state,” added the bulletin.