New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Reversing the trend, 1,222 new Covid cases across Karnataka outnumbered 1,039 recoveries in a day, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“With 1,222 fresh cases on Thursday, the southern state’s Covid tally rose to 9,07,123, including 15,380 active cases, while recoveries increased to 8,79,735 till date, with 1,039 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

With only eight succumbing to the infection during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 11,989 so far.

Accounting for about 50 per cent of the cases in the state, Bengaluru registered 689 news cases on Thursday, taking the city’s tally to 3,81,623, including 10,478 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,66,888, with 443 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed lives of four patients in the city during the day, taking the death toll to 4,256 since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8.

Of the 223 patients in the intensive care units (ICU), 106 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 in Tumakuru and 13 in Kalaburagi in the state’s northern district.

Out of 1,04,541 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 13,548 were through Rapid-Antigen detection and 90,993 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.16 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.65 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.