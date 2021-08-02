Spread the love



















New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka again



Bengaluru: Reversing the declining trend, 1,875 new Covid cases outnumbered 1,502 recoveries in Karnataka, with Dakshina Kannada district surpassing Bengaluru in more cases, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“With 1,875 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 29,06,999, including 24,144 active cases, while 28,46,244 recovered, with 1,502 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 409 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 12,27,748, including 8,553 active cases, while 12,03,314 recovered so far, with 377 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 410 positive cases registered on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada, bordering Covid-hit Kerala on the state’s west coast, surpassed Bengaluru for the first time in new cases, followed by 162 in Udupi, 146 in Mysuru and 108 in Hassan across the state.

The infection claimed 25 lives, including 8 in Bengaluru during the day, taking the state’s death toll to 36,587 and the city’s toll to 15,880 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March over a year ago.

Out of 1,55,048 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,753 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,24,295 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.20 per cent and case fatality rate 1.33 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,02,120 people, including 32,302 above 45 years and 66,673 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 3,06,40,015 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

