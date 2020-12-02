Spread the love



















New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka



Bengaluru: New 1,330 cases outnumbered 886 discharges in a day across Karnataka, taking its Covid-19 tally to 8,86,227, including 23,709 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,50,707 till Monday.

“As epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 758 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,70,492, including 17,866 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,48,479, with 131 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

With 14 succumbing to the infection across the state, the death toll rose to 11,792 so far. In Bengaluru, 9 died of the virus, taking its toll to 4,136 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 336 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 174 are in Bengaluru, 21 in Tumakuru, 20 in Mysuru, 12 in Hassan and 10 in Mandya.

Out of 94,885 tests conducted on Monday, 20,629 were through rapid-antigen detection and 74,256 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.40 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.05 per cent,” added the bulletin.