New Covid cases remain below 400 in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Allaying fears of sudden surge, new Covid cases remained below 400 for the second consecutive day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 383 new cases registered on Monday as against 317 on Sunday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 9,48,849, including 6,062 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,30,465, with 378 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the bulletin.

The infection claimed 4 lives in Bengaluru Urban and none in the remaining 30 districts, taking the city’s death toll to 4,458 and the state’s toll to 12,303 so far.

In Bengaluru, 240 fresh cases were reported on Monday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,04,183, including 4,380 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,95,344, with 240 discharged during the day.

Of the 122 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 54 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 9 in Kalaburagi, 8 in Tumakur and the rest spread in 28 remaining districts of the southern state.

Out of 50,827 tests conducted during the day, 5,649 were through rapid-antigen and 45,178 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.75 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.04 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 27,260 healthcare workers and frontline warriors were vaccinated in the day, accounting for 46 per cent of the registered 58,741 beneficiaries.

Cumulatively, 7,24,515 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the state since January 16, accounting for 71 per cent of the 10,19,386 targetted warriors.