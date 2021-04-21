Spread the love



















New Covid cases soar to 21,794 in K’taka



Bengaluru: In the grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka reported 21,794 new cases, with 13,782 cases getting reported from epicentre Bengaluru alone, said the state health department bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 21,794 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 11,98,644, including 1,59,158 active cases, while 10,25,821 recovered, with 4,571 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru reported 13,782 fresh cases on Monday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 5,70,035, including 1,14,833 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,49,889, including 2,035 discharged over the last 24 hours.

The infection also claimed 149 lives, including 92 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 13,646 and the city’s toll to 5,312 since the outbreak of the pandemic broke in mid-March, 2020.

Among the districts, Tumakur reported 1,055 positive cases, followed by Kalaburagi (818), Mysuru (699), Bengaluru Rural (513), Dakshina Kannada (482), Mandya (413), Hassan (410) and Ballari (406), among others.

Of the 751 patients in the ICUs, 181 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 107 in Kalaburagi, 69 in Tumakur, 51 in Mysuru, 44 in Kolar, 43 in Davangere, 29 in Dharwad and 28 in Chamarajanagar

Out of 1,47,488 tests conducted across the state during the day, 16,531 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,30,957 through the RT-PCR method.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 14.77 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, 72,706 people, including 31,744 senior citizens and 38,420 in the 45-59 years age group, were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 72,98,514 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.