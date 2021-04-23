Spread the love



















New Covid cases spike to 25,795 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Riding on the pandemic’s second wave, a record 25,795 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with Bengaluru accounting for 15,244 of them, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“With 25,795 patients testing positive on Wednesday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 12,47,997, including 1,96,236 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,37,857, with 5,624 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

Bengaluru registered 15,244 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 5,98,919, including 1,37,813 active cases, while 4,55,655 recovered, with 2,257 discharged in the last 24 hours.

In all, 123 Covid patients, including 68 in Bengaluru succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 13,885 and the city’s toll to 5,450.

Among the districts across the state, 1,231 new Covid cases were reported in Tumakur, 940 in Ballari, 818 in Mysuru, 689 in Hassan, 659 in Kalaburagi, 587 in Kolar, 474 in Dakshina Kannada and 405 in Raichur.

Of the 985 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 243 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 175 in Kalaburagi, 82 in Tumakur, 51 in Mysuru, 50 in Dharwad, 47 in Davanagere, 44 in Kolar and 43 in Shivamogga, with the rest spread in the remaining 23 districts.

Out of 1,62,534 tests conducted during the day across the state, 17,056 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,45,478 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 15.87 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.47 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 88,363 people, including 38,893 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 45,035 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day.

Cumulatively, 76,41,817 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab till date since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state.