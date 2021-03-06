Spread the love



















New Dialysis Centre at Puttur

Puttur: Ever since its inception A. J. Hospital & Research Centre, Mangalore has been upgrading the services and expanding its reach to people through camps, Doctor visits to rural areas, etc.

Dialysis services of A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangalore will be available at the Rotary Club Puttur Dialysis Centre, Mahaveer Medical Centre, Bolwar, Puttur, D.K. The Dialysis Centre, which was inaugurated on 20th February 2021, is functioning well.

The Dialysis Centre is manned by experienced technicians and will be under the constant supervision of Consultant, Nephrologist Dr Abhaya Narayana.

We urge people of Puttur and surrounding areas suffering from kidney failure and need dialysis to avail the facility at the Rotary Club Puttur Dialysis Centre.

For further details, please contact Tel.No. 8904001125.