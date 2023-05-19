New Evening Flight from Mluru to Mumbai departing at 7.45 pm Starts on 22 May

Mangaluru: The Mumbai-Mangaluru air sector, which is in high demand from flyers, will see the reintroduction of another flight starting on 22 May 2023. The low-cost airline Indigo will operate in this sector, which is part of its summer schedule. The new flight to Mumbai will be the third flight from Indigo, and including Air India, a total of four flights will operate per day starting next week.

According to MIA officials from Mangaluru International Airport, the reintroduced flight will depart from Mumbai at 5.40 pm and depart from Mangaluru at 7.45 pm. As per the current plan, the reintroduced flight will operate until 15 June 2023. It is likely to continue its services if there is a good passenger load. The same flight was operated earlier and discontinued a few years ago due to poor response. However, with increasing demand from passengers, the flight has been reintroduced again, as per MIA officials.

Frequent flyers on this route expressed happiness over the introduction of another flight. A frequent flyer and an aviation geek has commented “Flights in this sector fly almost every day, and even the fare is high. We hope that the new flight service will be able to reduce fares and also accommodate more passengers in this sector. The flight timings are also suitable,”.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation data says that in 2022, the highest number of domestic travellers flew between Mumbai and Mangaluru with 4.94 lakh passengers flying to and fro. It translates to around 42,000 passengers flying every month on average in this sector. After Mumbai, most passengers fly to Bengaluru. The City of Dreams has one of the oldest connections to the coastal districts of the undivided Dakshina Kannada. Besides flights, a lot of people travel between Mumbai and undivided Dakshina Kannada using trains and private bus services.



Meanwhile, it is also learnt that a fifth flight to Bengaluru from Mangaluru will be added on 1 June 2023. It will be operated by Indigo. Sources from MIA added that the flight will operate around 11 am.

Like this: Like Loading...