New Flavour ‘Kaju Malai’ Launched! I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ideal Ice Cream

Mangaluru: With the scorching heat pounding the city, people are just consuming anything that will keep them cool and also quench their thirst. Apart from all the thirst-quenchers that would keep people happy, there is one thing that would Really. Keep anyone cool is the array of IDEAL IDEAL ICE CREAM, and it’s not a joke, it’s a fact, with people staying in the queue to get their favourite flavour of One of the World’s Best Ice Creams born in Mangaluru aka Kudla aka Kodiyal aka Mangalapuram….And the proof is the long queue of IC-Lovers and delivery boys of Zomato and Swiggy waiting to pick up their popular Ideal Ice Cream order.

Who can stay away from not having the “Gadbad ice cream”, which is the most popular ice cream in Mangaluru city? You can ask anybody about this flavour- and they will all give a thumbs Up! Since the beginning, innovation has been a mainstay of Ideal Ice Cream and the famous Ice Cream concoction ‘Gadbad’ bears testimony to this. Ask anyone what Ideal Ice Cream is most famous for and you will get the answer ‘Gadbad’. Apart from Gadbad, try the many other flavours, and be happy this summertime. What’s significant about Ideal Ice Cream is that it is 100% vegetarian. No egg is used. Just pure fresh milk, cream and a secret formula that remains within the family.

MUKUND KAMATH’S NEW CREATION- ‘ KAJU MALAI’ Launched on Friday, 21 October

L- R: Mukund Kamath (Managing Partner) and his dad (late) Y Prabhakar Kamath-the Founder of Ideal Ice Cream

The SECRET of the ‘ HAPPY & HEALTHY’ KAMATH FAMILY is Ideal Ice Cream Diet!

And during this treacherous summertime for Mangaloreans to stay away from enjoying the delicious Award Winning Ideal Ice Cream flavours is hard. Who can stay away from not having the “Gadbad ice cream”, which is the most popular ice cream in Mangaluru city? Having bagged eight Awards-3 Best in India, 4 Gold/1 Silver in Great Indian Ice-Cream Contest, and Ideal Ice Cream- the Mangaluru City-based Ice-Cream Company is always on the go- and has continuously been winning awards from the year 2008, and the year 2017 it has been a phenomenon with the company winning more awards than the previous years.

And with the company slogan ” Milky Way To Your Heart”- no doubt that Ideal Ice Cream has reached millions of its customers locally, nationally and internationally. And Mangalorean should be proud of this Mangaluru based Icecream Company bagging awards nationally among other big Ice Cream Companies in India- and at the same time serving Ice Cream lovers the best ice creams and other frozen treats they are craving. Mangaluru is truly the pearl of the Arabian Sea and guardian of the West Coast. There are so many exciting things to see and visit in the cosmopolitan city, but undoubtedly, any visit to the city would be considered incomplete without relishing Ideal Ice Cream.

The First Ideal Ice Cream Parlour started right in the heart of the city by visionary and entrepreneur, S. Prabhakar Kamath, was carried on further by his son, S. Mukund Kamath, and ever since then, Mukund has taken the brand to a new level, expanding the business, experimenting and exploring new territories. The Ice Cream that first revolutionized the Ice Cream scenario in Mangaluru in 1975 continues to do so today. The emerging new face of their packaging with its ever-vibrant colours and corporate feel reiterates our efforts to not only match up to their customer’s expectation but exceed it. With a wide assortment of delicious Ice cream in almost 50+ flavours, they have achieved market leadership status in the category of Flavoured Ice cream in India. Ever since Ideal’s Parlour on Market Road in Mangaluru was started on May 1, 1975, with 14 flavours- the rest was history.

LONG QUEUES & HOUSE-PACKED ATMOSPHERE AT IDEAL ‘ PABBAS’ ICE CREAM PARLOUR…..

Their Ice Cream so tantalized the taste buds of Mangaloreans that people were willing to wait in a queue, just to get a chance to savour the Ice Cream. With the growing demand, expansion was inevitable. Today, Ideal has five parlours in Mangaluru city, one of which is the largest Ice Cream parlour in the country. In recent times, Ideal Ice Cream has diversified its product portfolio to include several retail products. These include Ice Candies, Choco-bars, Ice Lollies, Choconutz, Ice Cream Cones, Ice Cream Sundae and Cups in a variety of flavours. To this day, Ideal Ice Cream remains committed to developing exceptional new super-premium Ice Cream experiences, releasing new flavours every year. And it was Mukund Kamath who inherited a thriving Ice Cream business from his father S. Prabhakar Kamath, who started two ideal Ice Cream Parlours, Ideal Cafe in 2011, and Pabbas in 1996.

Perhaps Mukund’s well-rounded personality provides him with the impetus to foresee trends and steer the business towards accomplishments. It is no wonder that he has been felicitated, being a young entrepreneur by several reputed institutions. “I inspect and taste every product of ours before it is marketed so that I am confident it would bring good reviews and compliments. Apart from the suggestions and ideas from our friends and customers for our accomplishments, our employees and marketing department have played a vital role in the success of our company. All our employees are very passionate, dedicated and committed, and along with their hard work -the result is that we were able to bag many prestigious awards. My heartfelt thanks to all of them. We have taken our customers’ suggestions and comments seriously, to make our products attain good quality and customer satisfaction. It has helped us to grow exponentially and to consistently deliver the signature taste of Ideal Ice Cream that you have come to associate with and expect from us. To our esteemed customers, my sincere and heartfelt thanks- you are also a part of our success and achievement,” added Mukund Kamath.

So, if it’s hot outside, and you want to cool yourselves, the right place to head is any of the Ideal Ice Cream shacks in town order your favourite Ideal Ice Cream, and keep your tradition going. You can visit the Ideal Ice Cream parlours mentioned below, where you can enjoy your favourite Ice Cream, Juice or shakes. And like they say, “I SCREAM. YOU SCREAM. WE ALL SCREAM for IDEAL ICE CREAM”- let it be that way, especially when it’s HOT!

