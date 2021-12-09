New GROTTO Inaugurated on Feast of Immaculate Conception at Fatima Retreat House

New GROTTO Inaugurated on Feast of Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception at Fatima Retreat House, Valencia, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 8 December at 6 pm. The Grotto was donated by Boniface and Ms Merlyn Monteiro of ‘Nandan’, Valencia, Mangaluru in loving memory of their parents, Late Cyril and Late Alice Natal Monteiro.

Mangaluru: The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, also called Immaculate Conception Day, celebrates the sinless lifespan and Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, celebrated on December 8, nine months before the feast of the Nativity of Mary, celebrated on September 8. It is one of the most important Marian feasts in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church celebrated worldwide.

By Pontifical decree, it is the patronal feast day of Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Korea, Nicaragua, Paraguay, the Philippines, Spain, the United States, and Uruguay. By royal decree, it is designated as the day honoring the patroness of Portugal. It is celebrated by the Roman Catholic Church and some select Protestant Christian denominations. Since 1953, the Pope visits the Column of the Immaculate Conception in the Piazza di Spagna to offer expiatory prayers commemorating the solemn event.

The feast was first solemnized as a Holy Day of Obligation on 6 December 1708 under the Papal Bull Commissi Nobis Divinitus by Pope Clement XI and is often celebrated with Catholic Mass, parades, fireworks, processions, food, and cultural festivities in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary and is generally considered a Family Day, especially in many pious Catholic countries. And locally here in “ROME OF THE EAST” Mangaluru aka Kodiyal, the land of many Catholics among other faith, the Feast of Immaculate Conception was celebrated with the inauguration of a New Grotto, followed by a Festive Mass, on Wednesday, 8 December in the Fatima Retreat House Open-Air arena.

The Grotto was blessed by Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, the Bishop emeritus, Diocese of Mangaluru, followed by inauguration of the GROTTO by Bishop, joined by the Grotto donors Boniface and Ms Merlyn Monteiro, their daughter Ms Patricia and Son-in-Law Sherwin; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, MangaluruFr Maxim Misquith SJ- Director of Fatima Retreat House; among others. Rector after the ribbon cutting, placed the statue of Mary brought from Italy inside the Grotto. Bishop emeritus Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’souza was the main celebrant of the festive Mass, joined by Rector, Fr Maxim Misquith, Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ, Fr Norbert Fernandes SJ; Fr Ricahrd Mascarenhas; Fr Alphonsew Fernandes SJ; Fr Joseph Martis (Mangaluru Diocese priest); Fr Wiliam Barrocas (Retd priest from Ajmer Diocese), Fr Richard Lasrado (Mangalore diocese priest) and Fr Dolphie Sequeira ( Celestian priest).

L-R : Fr Maxim Misquith (Director-FRH; Bishop Emeritus Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’souza; and Donors-Boniface & Ms Merlyn Monteiro

In hsi Homily Fr Melwin Pinto SJ narrated elaborately the significance of the feast of Solemnity of Immaculate Conception. ( For Fr Melwin’s Homily click on the video below). Following the mass, Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’souza, (Bishop Emeritus); Donors Boniface and Merlyn Monteiro; and Lancy Pinto, the brother of Walter Pinto (Walter Corporation-Vamnjoor) who constructed the Grotto were felicitated by Fr Maxim Misquith. The melodious hymns were rendered by the OneVoice Youth Choir; the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Patricia Monteiro, and the programme was meticulously compered by Ms Suman Pinto. Delicious sweet box from Big Mishra Peda was distributed to the crowd.