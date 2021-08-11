Spread the love



















New initiative by Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to help students



Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia will launch the Indian Education Forum to not only facilitate higher education of Indian students in the Kingdom, but also to provide greater ease and access to the Indian education system.

Indian students, parents, academicians and educationists will work under the embassy’s supervision.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ausaf Sayeed, said the education forum is one of the initiatives to be launched to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. This August 15 also marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a community meet at the International Indian School in Al Jubail, Sayeed said the embassy is working to set up a NEET UG 2021 examination centre in Saudi Arabia to cater to the academic needs of Indian students.

“The process has been initiated and is under review by the Indian Ministry of Education,” he said.

In response to a question on opportunities for higher education for Indian students after their 12th grade, the envoy said that about 400 students can avail sponsorship programmes at Saudi universities.

However, due to lack of awareness among the Indian diaspora, the enrollment rate is less. The embassy has taken steps to create awareness and promote education of the highest standards for Indians residing in the Kingdom, he added.

Saudi Arabia is welcoming the Indian universities to start their campuses there. At present, the dialogues are going on between IIT Delhi and Saudi authorities, he said.

Sayeed also assured that the embassy is trying to bring back Indians to Saudi Arabia, who were stranded in India after the lockdown.

“We have received positive response from the competent authorities,” he said, adding that through the Vande Bharat Mission flights, the embassy has helped over 6 lakh Indians to return to their home country during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He also clarified that Indian vaccination certificates are not required to be attested from India for registering with the Tawakkalna app, the saudi government’s mobile app to track Covid-19 in real-time and control its spread.

The ambassador urged social activists and entrepreneurs to come forward and support the parents who are unable to pay their wards’ tuition fees due to financial constraints.

He also offered to help the Indian business community registered with the Ministry of Investment (previously known as Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority or SAGIA).

Like this: Like Loading...