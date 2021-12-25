New Jersey: MCA-EC Christmas Gala 2021

New Jersey: The Mangalorean Catholic Association EC, Inc. (MCA-EC) held their annual Christmas Gala on December 18, 2021, at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, NJ. It was a grand affair, with nearly 200 Mangalorean’s from around the East Coast in attendance to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The dressed to impress attendees entered the beautifully decorated venue and were greeted with a fast QR code check-in process and traditional kuswar at the registration. Photographer Chris Monis and Clayton Monis took their pictures as they stood against the gorgeous photo booth backdrop.

Emcee Arun Menezes kept the night in order, kicking off the proceedings promptly at 7:00 pm. The event began with Appetizers and Christmas carols, where the different vados showcased their vocal talent and synchronized choreography.

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus made a very special appearance with goodie bags for all the little members in attendance. Santa entertained the crowd with an impromptu dance with the kids of MCA-EC and members got to take their pictures with Santa. Ernest D’Souza performed some amazing live numbers and mesmerized the audience with his voice.

Thereafter, President Vanitha Furtado took to the stage to talk about the board accomplishments and thank the many people involved in the successes of MCA-EC this year, including the volunteers and sponsors who make these events possible. General Secretary Josline Pinto felicitated the sponsors with gifts for their generosity.

The Executive Board took to the stage with a fun Bella Ciao dance and taught the crowd line dance which was loved by all. The dance floor was full and a series of spot prizes were awarded by the emcee which kept the crowd engaged. Royal Albert’s Palace put out a scrumptious assortment for dinner and dessert.

All these calories were burnt quickly as DJ Gladson Cardoza rocked the house all night. The floor was not empty for a moment as everyone danced the rest of the night away. It was an exhilarating night, and everyone left on a very joyous note, befitting the season.