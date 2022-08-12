New Konkani Drama Writing Competition by Mandd Sobhann

Mangaluru: With the purpose of giving Konkani theatre a new height, Mandd Sobhann has organized a New Konkani Drama Writing Competition.

1. The Drama should be written in Konkani. It could be written in any Konkani dialect or script.

2. The drama could be on any topic other than religion.

3. The duration of the drama should be approximately 1½ to 2 hours.

4. The participant – male or female, could be of any region, religion or age.

5. One participant can send in as many entries for the competition, and one or many persons can combine to write one drama.

6. If the drama doesn’t get rejected for any reason, Mandd Sobhann will provide the participant an honorarium of Rs. 2,000/-.

7. If there are 5 entries in the competition, there will be only one cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-; if there are 6-10 entries, then the first prize would be of Rs. 10,000/- and second prize would be of Rs. 5,000/-; and if there are more than 11 entries, then the first prize would be of Rs. 10,000/-, second prize would be of Rs. 5,000/- and third prize of Rs. 3,000/-.

8. The drama should be written fresh and it shouldn’t have been published or played earlier. Translated dramas and dramas based on other stories are not allowed.

9. Last date for submitting entries to the Mandd Sobhann office – 10.10.2022.

10. The dramas would be judged on originality, story, moral, language, plot and scope for direction. Judges’ decision would be final.

11. The writer will own all rights of the drama.

12. The writer will be responsible for copyright or any such related issues. ManddSobhann will not be involved.

13. ManddSobhann will take responsibility to present the award winning drama in the near future.

14. The drama should be sent typed (DTP) using Nudi or Baraha font.

15. The drama can be a one act play or a play with multiple actors. There is no limit for the number of actors or actresses involved.

16. Mandd Sobhann committee members may also participate in this competition.

17. The organizers have the sole right of modifying, changing or removing any rule.

The drama may be sent only through post or email, to the following address:

Mandd Sobhann

Kalaangann,

Makale, Shaktinagar,

Mangalore – 575 016

Email: mandd.sobhann86@gmail.com

Phone: 8105 22 6626

