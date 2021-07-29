Spread the love



















New K’taka CM visits hometown; goes to RSS office, meets Lingayat seer



Hubballi (Karnataka): A day after taking charge as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made a short visit to his hometown in Hubballi, enroute his trip to the flood-hit Uttara Kannada district.

On reaching Hubballi, Bommai first went to ‘Keshav Kunj’, the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Hubballi, before visitings his parents’ ‘samadhis’ (memorials) in Amargol, a village located between the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

After offering floral tributes at the ‘samadhis’ of his parents — former Karnataka Chief Minister S.R. Bommai and Gangamma Bommai — the newly-appointed CM told reporters that his parents’ blessings mattered to him the most.

“Soon after being sworn-in (as Karnataka CM), I have come here to seek their blessings,” Bommai said.

Prior to the visit to his parents’ memorials, Bommai headed straight to Keshav Kunj, soon after landing at the Hubballi airport.

There he garlanded the bust of RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar before offering floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’.

He was greeted by senior RSS functionaries led by Akhil Bharat Vyvastha Pramukh Mangesh Bhende and others at the RSS office.

Bommai was felicitated by Nagar Sangh Chalak, Shivanand Avati; Uttar Prant Sanchalak of Kutumb Prabhodhan, P.R. Nagaraj; Divisional Secretary, Kiran Guddadakeri; President of Seva Bharati, Raghu Akmanchi; Vibhag Prabhari, Jayateerth Katti; and BJP Mahanagar Zilla President, Umesh Dushi, among others.

After his visit to his parents’ memorials, Bommai called on Lingayat seer Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha at Rambhapuri Kalyanmantap in Hubballi and sought his blessings, before proceeding to Uttar Kannada.

