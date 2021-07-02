Spread the love



















New Lockdown Timings-More Crowded City! Shop & Roam Around Mluru from 6 am- 5 pm

Mangaluru: With the new lockdown timings announced by Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, all shops in Dakshina Kannada district will be allowed to open between 6 am and 5 pm. The move comes in the wake of Karnataka government placing Dakshina Kannada under Category I districts with low Covid-19 positivity rate. Principal secretary to the government for revenue department, N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order in this regard on Thursday permitting all additional activities in Dakshina Kannada district with immediate effect.

“After assessing the weekly moving average positivity rate of districts as on June 30 and taking into account the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate, hereby include Dakshina Kannada district under Category I districts. Consequently, all additional activities permitted for Category I districts will be applicable to Dakshina Kannada district also with immediate effect and will be in force up to 5 am on July 5,” Prasad stated in his order.

Buses which used to Pick-up and Drop passengers near State Bank looks empty

Now the New City buses pick-up and drop place is a portion of Service Bus Stand

As per a previous order issued by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, shops were allowed in the district between 7 am and 2 pm. DC Dr K V Rajendra said, the district will be following the government order. Accordingly, all shops (except air-conditioned) without any distinction between essential and non-essential goods/ services allowed to function outside containment zones from 6 am to 5 pm strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. All hotels, restaurants and eateries allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm for in-dining with 50% capacity strictly adhering to Covid regulations. Non air-conditioned gymnasiums permitted to function with 50% of its capacity.

Buses were seen crowded during peak hours ( 8 am-9 am)

Similarly, buses are permitted to operate with 50% of the seating capacity. During weekend curfew, only essential items like milk, fruit, vegetables, food, groceries, meat and fish shops will be open from 6 am and 2 pm, he said. But now it is learnt from Dilraj Alva, President of DK Bus Owners’ Association that Private city bus owners have decided not to put buses in service on Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4 in the wake of the weekend curfew imposed by the district administration, even though DC had said that the City buses are allowed to operate during weekend curfew. However, KSRTC buses will be operational throughout Dakshina Kannada district during the weekend curfew.

Market Road is Brimming with business and Crowded with People

In conclusion, even though the government, district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation is trying its best to prevent the spread of Coronavirus through lockdown and certain restrictions, people are still not serious about the virus, and many of them are still not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, by not wearing face masks or following social distance. City buses were seen crowded during peak hours, even though DC had issued an order that the bus crew should allow only 50% of passengers. Even a few restaurants were seen flouting the rules by allowing more than 50% of the dining capacity. Therefore, if people are doing according to their will and wish violating the Covid guidelines, how can the lockdown serve the purpose in preventing the spread of the virus. Oh well! If you look around the City, it feels like Coronavirus has disappeared and the lockdown totally lifted?

Like this: Like Loading...