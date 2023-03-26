New managing committee of Indian Sports Centre takes charge

Doha, Qatar: The newly elected Managing Committee of Indian Sports Centre (ISC), an apex body functioning under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in Qatar took charge of the Indian community sporting affairs in Qatar with the handing over ceremony which took place recently at the Indian Cultural Centre.

Newly elected members of the Indian Sports Centre, apex body coming under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in the Qatar area seen along with HE, Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India in Qatar, in the presence of Shankpal, First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Qatar and who is the coordinating officer ISC. Seen in the picture are President Abdurrahman EP, Nihad Mohamed Ali, Pradeep Pillai, John De Sa, Deepesh Govindan Kutty and Shalini Tiwari.

The new committee with Abdurrahman EP as President was installed in office in the presence of Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Qatar and in the presence of Dr Mohan Thomas, the outgoing president of ISC.

Besides Abdulrahman, the other elected members of the Managing Committee voted into office in the election held last month are Nihad Mohamed Ali, Predeep Pillai, John De Sa, Deepesh Govindan Kutty and Shalini Tiwari.

On Wednesday evening the newly elected Managing Committee met HE, Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India in Qatar, in the presence of Shankpal, First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Qatar and who is the coordinating officer ISC.

Five more members will be nominated by the Indian Embassy in Qatar to give representation to different groups and states not represented from among the current members elected to ISC.

Dr Mohan Thomas, the outgoing president gave a detailed account of the activities conducted by ISC throughout the two-year period.

“We conducted 75 sporting activities throughout our tenure and the highlight was the Guinness Book of record for Yoga in which nationalities of 114 countries took part in a yoga lesson.”

Elaborating father on the yoga record activities which took place prior to the world cup on March 22 last year at Aspire Dr Thomas said “We showed to the world that so many nationalities stay, work and live in Qatar, it was a window for the world to know more about Qatar before the World Cup.

Abdulrahman while thanking the electoral college for reposing their faith in him and his other elected colleagues emphasized the need to look at sports as a way of life and stressed that ISC will be working to facilitate different segments of the Indian community to join the sporting movement.

“We will be working with various sports federations and other like-minded bodies to carry forward our objectives and sporting goals,” Abdulrahman said.

Also present on the occasion were the two past presidents of ISC Hassan Chougule and Nilanshu Dey.

Indian Cultural Centre President A P Manikanthan and Indian Community Benevolent Forum president Shanavas Bava, the two other apex bodies functioning under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in Qatar were also present.

