New Mangalore Port Launches “Special Campaign 3.0” to Enhance Cleanliness and Expedite Grievance Disposal

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port is pleased to announce the commencement of “Special Campaign 3.0,” an ambitious initiative aimed at further improving cleanliness within the port premises and expediting the resolution of pending grievances from 2nd October – 31st October 2023. This campaign reaffirms the port’s commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient stakeholder engagement.

Special Campaign 3.0 started with a preparatory phase from 15th of September, 2023 to identify targets to be taken up for cleaning during the campaign period. Main campaign started from 2nd October 2023 and will last up to 31st October 2023. During the campaign Special focus is being given to achieve space Management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices.

As one of the key maritime hubs on India’s west coast, New Mangalore Port has always prioritized the well-being of its surroundings and the satisfaction of its stakeholders.

“Special Campaign 3.0” is the latest step in a series of efforts to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns from port users effectively

New Mangalore Port Authority plans to achieve the Swachhata targets through Special Campaign 3.0, where NMPA entities participate in cleanliness initiatives and expedite the resolution of pending matters. Revenue generation through scrap disposal which not only promotes cleanliness but also adds financial value, which can be reinvested for the improvement of infrastructure and services.

The Port is committed to building on its campaign achievements to maintain a culture of cleanliness and efficiency within offices and to effectively address pending matters, ultimately serving the public better.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, commented, “We are excited to launch ‘Special Campaign 3.0’ as part of our ongoing commitment to the environment and our stakeholders. We believe this campaign will further strengthen our relationship with the community and improve the overall experience for all who utilize our port facilities.”

Port employees took Swachhta pledge today i.e. 04.10.2023 under the leadership of Chairman, NMPA along with the all Department HOD’s and staff members. Port will be implementing the two week’s long special campaign 3.0 with various activities as per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways guidelines.

The Government of India had announced Special campaign 3.0 from 2nd October, 2023 to 31st October, 2023 with focus on Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government Offices with a saturation approach. The Cabinet Secretary had addressed all Secretaries of Government of India on 25th August, 2023 and DARPG guidelines for the same were issued on 1st September, 2023.

Special Campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is the Nodal Department for implementation of Special Campaign 3.0.

