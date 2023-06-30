New Mangalore Port Sets New Record for Largest Parcel Container Vessel Call

Mangaluru: With the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel, at NMP Berth No. 14 today, carrying 1210 TEUs of import containers and 1479 TEUs of export containers, New Mangalore Port achieved a remarkable milestone of vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size of 2689 TEUs at the port.

Operations were commenced on Berth No. 14 mechanized under PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. in March 2022. Through port’s policy interventions, such as fixed window for berthing, and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerized handling coupled with improved productivity through the mechanized terminal, the port has emerged as the frontrunner in container handling in the region, catering to the growing demands of domestic and international trade. This latest achievement highlights the port’s strategic vision and flawless execution, demonstrating its efficiency, capacity, and commitment to enhancing trade operations.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman while expressing his happiness said, “We are thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2689 TEUs of containers at Berth No. 14. This milestone showcases our commitment to deliver world-class services to our esteemed clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. New Mangalore Port remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, and we will continue to invest in modernizing our infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community.”

As New Mangalore Port continues to strengthen its position as a leading maritime trade hub, it remains focused on further expanding its capacity, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing unmatched services to its customers. The port’s achievements in container handling at Berth No. 14 through JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd underscore its determination to contribute to the growth and development of the regional and national economy.

