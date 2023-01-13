New Mangalore Port welcomes First Cruise Ship of the New Year

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port welcomed fourth cruise vessel of the current season and first cruise ship of the New Year, “The World” on 13th January 2023 at 1330 hours. The vessel carrying 123 passengers & 280 crew members, berthed alongside berth no. 04, which will stay in the Port for three days and will sail on 15th January 2023 at 2300Hrs. The passengers were traditionally given a warm welcome while disembarking from the ship. Various arrangements were done such as; medical screening for passengers, multiple immigration & customs counters for swift movement, free wi-fi, and clothes & handicraft outlets were kept open. Buses, cars & vans were arranged for the local tour including 02 shuttle buses for passengers visiting the local market & shops in Mangalore city. Department of AYUSH has set up a meditation centre inside the cruise lounge for the benefit of cruise passengers. Ministry of Tourism (GOI) & Department of Tourism (Govt. of Karnataka) have arranged various activities & cultural events for the entertainment of cruise passengers during their 03 days stay.

“The World”, is a private residential cruise ship operated like a condominium complex, with large apartments that can be purchased. Residents, from many countries, can live on board as the ship travels. Some residents choose to live on board full-time while others visit periodically throughout the year. The overall length of the ship is 196.35 meters with a draft of 7.05 meters and its carrying capacity is 43,188 Gross Tonnage. The vessel en route to Cochin Port came from Dubai to India and had berthed at Mumbai & Mormugao Port, previously.

The passengers will be visiting various tourist destinations, temples, and churches in and around Mangalore City and also will be visiting local market areas. As this is the first cruise vessel to stay for a long duration in the Port after many years, various cultural programmes like Bharatanatyam, Dollu Kunita, Yakshagana & local folk dance depicting rich Indian culture and heritage are organized for the entertainment of the cruise tourists on all the three days in association with Ministry of Tourism (GOI) & Department of Tourism (Govt. of Karnataka). Souvenirs will be given to the cruise passengers while they are embarking back to their ship as reminiscent memories of their visit to Mangalore.



