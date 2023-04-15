New Mangalore Port Welcomes First Direct Mainline Container Service

Mangaluru: “MV HONG AN” The first direct Mainline vessel called to NMPA today, post operationalisation of its dedicated container terminal. The regular service vessel will ply between the westbound rotation of Chittagong – Colombo – Mangalore – Nhava Sheva – Mundra; and the eastbound leg to Jebel Ali – Khalifa Port. It’s the only Direct service for Indian exporters to Jebel Ali & Abu Dhabi with Seamless connections to the USA, Europe, South East Asia and Africa.

Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA inaugurated the first Direct Mainline Service from New Mangalore Port by flagging off the Container discharging from the vessel in the presence of Capt. Sagar Dange, Head India Operations CMA-CGM, Shri Ramanathan, Vice President & Unit Head, JSW Mangalore Coal & Container Terminals, Officers from NMPA, officials from JSW-MCTPL, CMA-CGM, and Port Users.

The Mainline service began primarily as a result of the use of various productivity measures to free up berth time for new services through the establishment of a fixed window berthing policy and the extension of additional inducements in the form of commercial rebates on vessel-related costs.

Benefits of the new main line service:

The Mainline service will be a game changer in how our shippers take their exports to the global markets in the fastest and most efficient ways. Not only will it lead to more sea route options, but it can also seamlessly connect cargoes for air transfers from Dubai to destinations in Europe and USA.

Transit time will get reduced to half i.e. transit time to Jebel earlier was of 13-15day and with Direct product, It will get reduced to by 7 days across the PODs.

By avoiding the transhipment, the trade will enjoy the better ocean freight cost for their shipments.

Scope for developing time-sensitive commodities like Pharma, Vegetable, Fruits etc. which requires direct sailing.

The new service will give a major boost to exports from Karnataka particularly agri-products.

Like this: Like Loading...