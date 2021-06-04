Spread the love



















New NZ batting sensation Conway tracing Ganguly’s path literally



London: Devon Conway, who broke Sourav Ganguly’s record of most runs on Test debut at Lord’s, has quite a few things in common with the former India skipper, who is also the current Indian cricket board president.

To start with, both Ganguly and Conway are two of just six players to have scored hundreds while making Test debut at Lord’s, which is known as the home of cricket. The debut tons of both of these batsmen came in the month of June.

While Ganguly scored 131 against England back in 1996, Conway went on to hit exactly 200 runs in his maiden Test innings before being dismissed on Thursday as New Zealand scored 378 in first innings of first Test against England.

The two have the same date of birth and bat left-handed.

Ganguly was born on July 8, 1972 in Kolkata (now Calcutta) while Conway was born on July 8, 1991 in Johannesburg just months before Ganguly made his international debut in Australia against West Indies in an ODI on January 11, 1992.

Interestingly, Conway too had made his international debut against West Indies in a T20 game on November 27 last year.

Both were 84th capped player of their country in the respective formats in their international debut.

Like this: Like Loading...