New Office premises of Nidhi Land to Open in Bejai on Jan 23

Mangaluru: The city’s trusted builders and property developers, Nidhi Land Infrastructure Developers India (P) Ltd is all set to open its new office premises on the 5th Floor, Newberry Enclave, Bejai-Kapikad on 23 January 2023.

In the divine presence of Centre In-charge, Brahmakumaris, Mangaluru Rajayogini B K Vishweshwari ji, the office will be inaugurated by the Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture Dept and DK District Minister In-charge, V Sunil Kumar.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar and MLA of Mangalore South D Vedavyas Kamath will be the Chief guests. MLA of Mangalore North Dr Bharath Shetty Y, MLA of Moodbidri Umanath A Kotian, Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation Jayanand Anchan, Chairman, MUDA Ravishankar Mijar, former minister B Ramanath Rai, former MLA J R Lobo and Corporator Lancelot Pinto will be the Guests of Honour.

