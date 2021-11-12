Spread the love



















New promo of ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ out



Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who has proved himself as an actor, has appeared in movies like ‘Dorasani’ and ‘Middle Class Melodies’. His upcoming movie titled ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ has been in the spotlight.

Slated for its release Friday, the makers of ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ had unveiled a promo earlier. The new promo gives a sneak into the life of a government school teacher (played by Anand Deverakonda), it hints at the chaos related to his marital life.

Helmed by Damodara, the movie is all set for its grand release. Govardhana Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Mattapally, and Pradeep Errabelly are the producers of ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’. Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil, Naresh and Harsha Vardhan appear in important roles.

Anand, who is quite confident about this project, has mentioned that ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ is a witty story with drama imbibed in it. “The comedy isn’t forced, it is situational. The thriller elements slowly pick up, the story gets pacy as Sunil enters,” Anand said.

Like this: Like Loading...