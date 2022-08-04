New Restrictions on Male Pillion Riders in DK

Mangaluru: After three murders in Dakshina Kannada district, the ADGP of Law and Order, Alok Kumar, has put new restrictions on pillion riders.

On August 4, after holding a meeting with senior police officers of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the ADGP ordered that the activities of male pillion riders should be monitored. To avoid any further incidents from taking place, Section 144 was imposed in Dakshina Kannada from 6 pm to 6 am for the last few days.

The ADGP further said that the accused had used two-wheelers, and the pillion riders had committed the crime. Like other states, in Dakshina Kannada, the police will strictly monitor the activities of the pillion riders on two-wheelers. Only children, women and senior citizens are allowed to ride pillion.

Kumar also said that the previous murders of Deepak Rao, Sharath Madival and Pinky Nawaz, should be thoroughly investigated. Sometimes those accused of murders are released due to lack of proper evidence. After being released from jail, they commit the same crime again; this should not be repeated.

Kumar further said, “In the Pinky Nawaz murder case, the accused Naushad is absconding. In such situations, the property of the accused should be seized, and action should be taken to arrest the absconding accused.”

Twelve checkpoints in the district police limits and six check posts in the Commissionerate limits have been set up. These check posts will operate for one year.

IGP Devajyoti Ray, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, Udupi SP Vishnuverdhan, and SP of DK Rishikesh Sonawane were also present.

