New Sub-Zonal Office of Directorate of Enforcement, Dept of Revenue, Govt of India opened in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The new Sub-Zonal office of Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Government of India, has started functioning at its office in Mangaluru, Karnataka, with effect from 3rd September 2021 [Address: E-7, Central Excise Staff Quarters, Kankanady, Mangaluru- 575002.

This Sub Zonal office will be functioning under the Bengaluru Zonal Office. The Sub-Zonal office shall be headed by a Deputy Director, and having jurisdiction over 15 districts of Karnataka, viz., Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Udupi & Raichur.