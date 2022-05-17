New twist emerges in B’luru BJP leader’s suicide case



Bengaluru: The ongoing probe into the suicide case of a BJP leader in Bengaluru took a new twist on Tuesday after the police found a note where the victim had written that he was a victim of honey trapping.

Anantharaju, the BJP leader from Herohalli BBMP ward, was found hanging at his residence on May 12. Initially, it was suspected that the death was due to a health issue.

The case took a new twist as the victim’s widow, B.K. Suma, suspected the role of two women.

The police searched the house and found a death note which confirmed that the deceased was honey trapped, blackmailed and extorted.

Based on the complaint by Suma, the police have lodged a case of abatement to suicide.

Suma had complained to the police accusing the two women and a man of blackmailing the victim with private photos which led to his suicide.

As per the complaint, Anantharaju met one Rekha on social media and they had an affair. Rekha recorded a video of their private moments and colluding with her husband Vinod and friend Spandhana, blackmailed and extorted huge amounts of money from the victim.

The complaint further stated that the three accused threatened Anantharaju that they would share the photos with other party leaders and media if he did not pay them the money.

Anantharaju, unable to take the pressure, ended his life. In his suicide note, he apologised to his wife and asked her to take care of their children.

The handwriting and signature in the note has been identified as that of the victim.