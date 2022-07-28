New wildfires in France force evacuation



Paris: Wildfires in France’s department of Ardeche have burnt 900 hectares of land and forced evacuation in different cities.

According to the Le Figaro newspaper, a total of 550 firefighters and 100 intervention engines, as well as fire brigade aerial units, were mobilized to bring under control the wildfires, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main fire is pursuing its progression along the Ardeche river and is going towards the city of Vogue where the firefighters of Ardeche are located, according to local authorities.

There were no “habitations threatened” and the industrial zone of Lavilledieu has been “secured”, the authorities said.

Several roads were closed and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fires.

