New Year Eve Mass Celebrated at Fatima Retreat House & Athma Jyothi Ashram

Mangaluru: New Year Eve masses held across the City were very different due to the coronavirus pandemic, unlike last years and in the past. Churches were normally packed on New Year’s Eve, but things look different this year during the coronavirus pandemic. The crowd was not like earlier years, but Fatima Retreat House had a pretty good faithful joining in for the eucharistic celebration. With the majority of the people wearing face masks, it was a whole different vibe. The decision to end the New Year’s Eve mass celebrations early is keeping in line with the measures taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The churches maintained social distancing and other safety measures during the New Year’s Eve mass.

All the churches in Mangaluru had masses held at 7 or 7.30 pm, so that they complete their New Year’s Eve mass celebrations before 9 pm or 9.30 pm December 31). This is keeping in line with the precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Few masses will be held online for those who couldn’t make it to the church. The Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha had asked all the churches to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all the necessary safety measures during the New Year’s Eve mass services to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check, and also to keep the services simple.

The mass services during the New Year’s Eve generally begin after 9 pm or 10 pm in the churches every year, as people gear up to celebrate the coming of the new year. For this year, the services will begin early by 7 pm or 7.30 pm. Fatima Retreat House had two New Year Eve masses on 31 December, one at 6 pm and the other at 7.30 pm. The main celebrant of the 7.30pm mass was Fr Clarence Sj, joined by Fr Maxim SJ -Superior and Director of FRH, Fr William SJ, Fr Birender, Fr Alphonse SJ, Fr Joseph SJ, Fr Rossi SJ.

Fr Mervin SJ in his homily said, “It might seem forced, almost jarring, to thank God at the end of a year like this, marked by the pandemic. God’s answer follows the path of the incarnation,” the birth and death of his only Son for the salvation of mankind. And tonight we should give thanks to God: for the good things that have taken place in our city during the lockdown and, in general, in the time of the pandemic, which unfortunately is still not over. Despite the loss of life and the massive economic fallout of the pandemic, there are many people “who, without making any noise, have tried to make the burden of the trial more bearable, with the blessing and praise that God likes most is brotherly love.”

“The work carried out by doctors, nurses, volunteers, and healthcare workers throughout the pandemic, saying these are the people who are on the frontlines, and because of this, “they are always in our prayers and deserve our gratitude, as well as many priests and men and women religious. We need to thank those “who strive everyday to carry their family and their service to the common good forward in the best way possible. All this cannot happen without grace, without the mercy of God”added Fr Mervin SJ. Fr Maxim SJ-the Director of FRH thanked everyone for their support and encouragement during the year 2020, and looked forward to the similar kind of support in 2021. The melodious hymns were sung by the 20-member ‘One Voice Youth’ choir under the leadership of Ms Karen Tellis.

NEW YEAR EVE MASS AT ATHMA JYOTHI ASHRAM, SOUZA LANE, KADRI, MANGALURU

‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’ is located on Souza lane, Kadri road-Mangaluru is run by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, belonging to the Congregation of Capuchin Fathers. This is an Ashram where on other days devotees flock for counselling, and spiritual healing. This Ashram is so active and live in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, not only Christmas or New Year Celebrations, they also celebrate Easter, and Month Festh – the entire place is lit up with extensive colorful lighting and decorations, which no other Catholic religious institution in the City puts in so much efforts. And I feel proud to be the neighbour of this small but active religious place, where there is so much devotion and religious activities, that I am blessed to be associated with the duo Capuchin fathers.

This year even though people were reluctant and scared to go out to churches or chapels, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance for the New Year Eve mass, from children, and middle -aged devotees, and care was taken to maintain social distancing, and also that face masks were worn. Fr. Dolphy Devdas Serrao in his homily said To take Mother Mary as a model of Faithfulness, Uncertainties doing the will of God , remain close to the Lord. In the new year God has a plan for us .Let us forget the bad things and let us start the new year with positive thoughts and new resolutions, always doing good to others., he added.

No doubt, at this small Ashram, New Year vEve mass was celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, and the choir rendered melodious carols, which were soothing. With hymns, the fervor of season was felt very much among the faithful who attended the mass. People of all age groups dressed in their best attires were seen at the mass to celebrate the last day of 2020 and usher 2021.