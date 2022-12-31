‘New Year Resolution! Make Cycling Part of Life To Remain Fit & Healthy’- Top Cop N Shashi Kumar during his MAIDEN 100KM RIDE

‘New Year Resolution! Make Cycling Part of Life To Remain Fit & Healthy, as well as help, protect the Environment.’- Top Cop/Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after completing his maidan 100 km cycling ride from Mangaluru to Mala – Hosmar, on 30 December 2022, starting during the wee hours of 1 am.

Mangaluru: IAS officer and smart and energetic Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar never lets any reason or excuse stop him from doing something that he finds productive. So when he decided to pick up his bicycle and ride around the City, neither the long-distance nor the scorching heat of the sun could stop him from doing so. Mostly, all of us ignore healthy daily regimes by simply making an excuse for our “busy schedules”, stating that we don’t have the time to take care of our own health because of the amount of work piled for us to complete. But such is not the case with our Top Cop who rides his bicycle every day in the morning despite having a genuinely busy and hectic schedule ahead of his cycling spree. “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein said- that Shashi Kumar has a great passion for cycling and has been enjoying this hobby by pedalling for fun and glory, and this sport has kept him moving for a better life.

The first thing that the police commissioner does once he wakes up is going to his garden, inhale a breath of fresh air, do a little bit of exercise and then go for a walk. He also likes meditating and considers it a way to regain focus and concentration. According to him, meditation provides him with the kind of energy that he needs to work the whole day. Having shown interest in Cycling 2-3 years ago, N Shashi Kumar never concentrated more on cycling then, due to his busy and hectic schedule wherever he was posted on the job, however, after taking up the post as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru City, he has been doing his daily routine of walking early in the morning for a couple of hours around the City. And now for the last 15 days, he has taken up cycling very seriously, where he rides alone or along with a bevvy of Mangaluru cyclists who belong to the group named- ‘MANGALORE RIDERS GROUP’, which comprises members from other three cycling clubs, namely-WeRC, MACC and MbC.

The Police Commissioner does not just cycle his way for the sake of being fit and healthy, but he enjoys it. Whenever he gets a little dollop of free time in his hands, he simply puts on his helmet, picks up his bicycle and goes cycling and exploring the city of Mangaluru. “In my free time, which is mostly in the mornings, I explore the city on my cycle,” he says. And on 30 December 2022, making a New Year Resolution for 2023 to Make Cycling Part of Life To Remain Fit & Healthy’, Top Cop N Shashi Kumar during the wee hours of 1 am did his maidan cycling ride of 100 km from his residence in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru to MALA in Kudremukh, about 80 km, joined by a group of cyclists of Mangalore Riders Group, a total of ten cyclists, including, Dr Santhosh Rai, Sambhav, Nithin Mohan, Brian Semento, Jeethan Vas, Darshith Pajvani, Jaison Dias, Rohan Mendonca and Joseph Pereira.

And while coming back from Mala, after completing his 100 km maidan cycling ride, the police commissioner stopped at his friend’s farm ‘Leela Nursery & Farm’ in Hosmar, where he and other cyclists were treated to a sumptuous breakfast by the host- and this is what Top Cop has to say after his breakfast – ”Tired and now belly full, all I can say is that this was my FIRST and BEST long Cycle ride which I will cherish throughout my life, and thanks to cyclist friends who motivated me to take the gauntlet of riding 100 km and accomplishing it successfully”.

Speaking to Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean, N Shashi Kumar said, ” While riding the bike solo you will be able to spend some quality and peaceful time with yourself, but riding in a group is excellent to increase the speed. Riding with others will encourage you to increase your average speed in several ways. This motivates you to put more effort and energy while riding the bike. Apart from other exercises, Cycling can help keep people healthy and fit, as well as help, protect the environment. We need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. Physical activities are known to keep away many non-communicable and lifestyle diseases”.

“Cycling to commute, for instance, from home to one’s workplace, is a great idea. But let’s start in a simpler way. Cycle from your home to a mall and back or to a nearby grocery shop. Also, it’s only now that the idea of cycling as a hobby and a fitness routine is picking up among many. Gradually, you’ll see more people commuting to their workplaces on cycles. When it comes to safety, I always insist on taking precautionary measures. It is better to cycle with a group so that if there’s an emergency, you’ll have help immediately. Apart from my morning walk, for fifteen days I have taken up cycling as my new hobby very seriously, even though I started cycling 2-3 years ago, due to my busy schedule I did not concentrate more on cycling. Now that I have a bunch of cyclists in Mangaluru, including Pro-Cyclist Joseph Pereira, he has been my inspiration for this new hobby”.

“Taking up Cycling seriously for the past few days, it has contributed to my fitness as otherwise life is sedentary and there is not much time for a workout. Cycling has also become a Source of Enjoyment. I feel that a sedentary life is not good for health. I am not very sure if people will be willing to follow in my footsteps. And the reason behind this scepticism is that there have been a lot of times when people have shown their underlying interest in picking up their bicycles and cycling around the city for errands or going to work, but these statements usually end up in false promises only. Several times in my office and outside, people have evinced interest in cycling and inquired why I cycle. They are all positive thoughts. But I am not sure anyone would take up cycling for fitness or environmental concern by just seeing me cycling around”, adds the police commissioner.

He concluded saying, “Another thing that disappoints me in today’s generation is the people who instantly sit in their cars or motorbikes to even go to nearby distances. I have enjoyed cycling since my school days, but I find the usage of motorbikes and scooters unhealthy for today’s youth. Road riding is a great outdoor fitness activity. But it requires some cycling savvy – and some basic safety smarts. Learning to ride a bike is one of childhood’s rites of passage. And they say that once you learn, you never forget. But just because you knew how to steer an Atlas or Fieldstar in grade school doesn’t mean you’re going to be entirely comfortable hitting the road as an adult cyclist, particularly if it means riding in city traffic. So come the next year 2023, make a resolution, by taking up cycling along with other exercises to keep you fit and healthy. Wish you all a HAPPY and HEALTHY New Year 2023”.