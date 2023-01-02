New Year’s Eve Mass held at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: New Year’s Eve Mass was held on 31 December 2022 at St Aloysius High School Hall, Mangaluru attended by a large gathering. Before the mass, adoration was held from 7 pm till 7.30 pm conducted by Fr Roshan Pinto Sj, pursuing MA in English at St Aloysius College and Fr Sujay Daniels Sj-the Campus Minister at St Aloysius PU College. The main celebrant was Fr Alwyn D’souza- the Campus Minister at the AIMIT Beeri campus and the homily was delivered by Fr Anush D’cunha, Director at Loyola. Other priests who joined in the mass were Fr Melwin Pinto Sj-the rector of st Aloysius Institutions, Fr John D’souza- Director, of St Aloysius ITI, Fr Gerard Furtado Sj- Principal, of St Aloysius High School, Fr Clifford Sequeira Sj-Principal, St Aloysius PU College, Fr Praveen Martis Sj-the Principal of St Aloysius College, among others. Nearly 40 priests were present for the Eucharist.

Fr Anush D’cunha Sj in his homily said, ” While celebrating the Feast of the mother of God… Let’s run to our heavenly mother and seek peace, joy and love in her care. Like the child who seeks comfort from the mother. The Lord spoke to Moses, saying, “Speak to Aaron and his sons, saying, Thus you shall bless the people of Israel: you shall say to them, The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift his countenance upon you and give you peace. “So shall they put my name upon the people of Israel, and I will bless them.”

” Like Mary, let’s ponder all the good things rather than brooding over our negative life As we begin the year 2023, one thing that we can learn from Mother Mary is to ponder over the workings of God in our life – not with a sense of frustration but with a sense of surrender. Mary had to struggle to comprehend the ways of God in her life. From the annunciation by the angel Gabriel right up to the resurrection of Jesus, Mary had to place her trust in God’s plan. Certainly, she might have, at times, wondered at what God might be doing to her life. But in such moments, she did not become disbelieving or frustrated. Instead, she surrendered herself to God and placed her total dependence on God. I believe an excellent way to start this new year is to recall all the small and big blessings that we have received in the past year and treasure “all these things” in our hearts. We generally want to be in the driver’s seat and seldom want to let go of the steering wheel. But unless we let God become the driver in our life, we will always find something amiss” added Fr Anush.

Fr Melwin Pinto Sj, the Rector released the calendar prepared by Prof Edmund Frank on Fr Pedro Arrupe former Superior General of the Society of Jesus and urged the faithful to build a bridge of understanding between the family members., and to initiate peace in the families. Fr Royston Martha Sj was in charge of the mass/celebration.

Report submitted by Fr Royston Sj.