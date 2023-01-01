New Year’s Eve Mass held at Valencia Church

Mangaluru: As people bid Goodbye to 2022, the people of Valencia gathered to give thanks to the Lord for all the Blessings they received throughout the year and prayed for the coming year 2023

Adoration began at 6:30 pm. The adoration was led by Fr Roque D’Sa, the Parish priest. At 7:30 pm the thanksgiving mass began. The main celebrant was Fr Paul D’Souza, the resident priest.

A meaningful homily was preached by Assistant Parish Priest Fr Vijay Monterio. The theme of the homily was “Mary mother of God, Intercedes for us”.

The newly elected parish council Vice President Ronald Rodrigues and Secretary Rita Menezes along with the other elected council members took the oath.

Fr Vijay Monterio, Fr Roque D’Sa, Fr Willian Barracas and Fr Sebastian Pinto were the Co-celebrants.

News by Gordon DAlmeida

Pics by Stanly Bantwal