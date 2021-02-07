Spread the love



















New Zealand holds events to celebrate National Day



Wellington: People across New Zealand celebrated the country’s National Day, the 181st anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, on Saturday with special services and performances to mark the day.

The highlight of the day was the dawn service and a following free breakfast at Waitangi served by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, wearing an apron, and other government officials for people at the service, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hundreds of celebratory events were also held across New Zealand.

In the South Island, the Okains Bay Museum Waitangi Day Commemorations was held on Saturday.

It has been a signature event on the New Zealand calendar since the museum first opened in 1977.

It was a fun day full of family activities, demonstrations, workshops and exhibits set amongst the extensive museum grounds in the beachside village of Okains Bay, which attracted several thousand visitors.

Wellington celebrations featured a film night, a film festival, a kite festival, Maori dancing performances and a ‘hangi’ to present Maori way of cooking food.

The Treaty of Waitangi was signed on February 6, 1840 by representatives of the British Crown and Maori chiefs from the North Island of New Zealand.

The New Zealand government established ‘Waitangi Day’ as a national holiday in 1974.