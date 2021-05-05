Spread the love



















New Zealand IPL Stars Stuck in Isolation to Leave India This Week

Nine Black Caps and New Zealand Cricket support staff members are set to leave India to England this week after IPL matches were suspended and many teams went into hotel lockdown.

Photo by Mudassir Ali on Unsplash

So far three of eight IPL teams have confirmed positive coronavirus cases within their respective bubbles.

Australian cricket legend and Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Mike Hussey along with fellow CSK coach Lakshmipathy Balaji have tested positive along with Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Delhi Capitals legend Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed that the Black Caps players which include captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, and Finn Allen, as well as strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek are all set to fly to England in the coming days.

The Black Caps team members are flying to the UK to begin preparations for June’s two-test international series, a blessing in disguise for the squad which will now be at full strength against the world number 4 ranked nation.

The aforementioned Kiwis will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days upon entering the UK and will also need to obtain government exemptions with only UK citizens currently permitted automatic entry into the country.

New Zealand Cricket has been working behind the scenes with the IPL, the Players Association, and quarantine authorities to arrange safe travel for all players involved.

Fellow Black Caps Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, and Scott Kuggeleijn will also be leaving India to return to New Zealand along with coaches Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Shane Bond, and Kyle Mills, and top umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Former New Zealand cricket legend Scott Styris, who works as an IPL commentator, has also confirmed that we will be leaving this week.

The news of the IPL postponement is leaving many cricket fans in New Zealand, India, and around the world in limbo as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the tournament has no scheduled restart date.

Cricket players and fans are not the only ones to lose out from the cancellation of the tournament with international betting sites set to forgo millions of dollars in IPL revenue.

For now, New Zealand and Indian cricket fans will be looking to international ICC test matches set for this summer hoping that these games will still be allowed to go ahead.

New Zealand is booked to face England on June 2-6 and again on Jun 10-14 and then against India in a one-off fixture on June 18-22.