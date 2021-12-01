Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned on Roadside in Amasebail

Kundapur: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the forest area at Machattu under the Amasebail Police Station limits here on December 1.

According to the Police, a woman named Geetha who was on her way to the Milk dairy heard the cries of the baby and brought it to the police station. As per the doctors, the baby is just seven days old.

The police have suspected that someone has left the baby in the forest area after delivery.

The Amasebailu Police have registered a case and are investigating.