Newborn found abandoned in a bag in Lucknow, given to adoption centre

A newborn baby, found abandoned in a bag near the Apna Ghar shelter home in Lucknow’s Motinagar area, has been handed over to an adoption centre.



According to orders from the Child Welfare Committee, the baby has been handed over to the care of Lilawati Munshi Orphanage and Adoption Centre.

The baby was first discovered by a local women who then contacted Safalta Singh, in-charge of Apna Ghar Ashram, for help.

Subsequently, Singh alerted Childline Lucknow, whose members Anita Tripathi and Brijendra Sharma reached there and then took the baby for a medical check-up to Jhalkari Bai Hospital.

Later, the baby was given to the care of the adoption centre.

Since 2020, Childline Lucknow has rescued 19 newborn babies found abandoned.