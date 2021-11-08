Spread the love



















Newborn Male Baby’s Body Found in River at Kokkarne

Udupi: The body of a one-day-old male baby was found in the Seetha river at Kokkarne Village on Monday, November 11.

According to the Brahmavar Poliçe, they received a call from Prajwath K S, Gram Panchayat member of Kokkarne saying that a body of a male baby was found in the river near Gundalu Vented dam in Kokkarne Village. After getting the call the PSI and other officials reached the spot and collected the necessary information.

Police said that someone had thrown the baby into the river. The body was found floating in the river. The police lifted the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station and investigation is on.

