Newly Married Man Commits Suicide by Jumping off Building at Udupi

Udupi: A 30-year-old newly married man committed suicide by jumping from his Apartment at Matadabettu near City Bus stand here, on March 26.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nayak (30). He was running a petrol bunk in Udupi and resided at Matadabettu near the City bus stand.

According to the police, Uttam jumped from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot.

Uttam was married four months back, and he was unemployed. The reason behind the suicide remains unknown.

A case has been registered in Udupi Town Police Station.