Newly-Wed Bride Runs Away with Rs 10 Lakh Worth Jewellery Given by Her Hubby’s Family

A Newly-Wed Bride in Kundapura in Udupi District Runs Away with Rs 10 Lakh Worth Jewellery Given by Her Husband’s Family

Kundapura: This story brought back memories of the ‘ Runaway Bride’ a 1999 American screwball romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall, and starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The screenplay, written by Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, is about a reporter (Gere) who undertakes to write a story about a woman (Roberts) who has left a string of fiancés at the altar. Even though the story doesn’t suit the story of this Kundapura incident, the title sounds kind of appropriate!

Sources reveal that a newly-wed woman from Kundapura, Udupi district, allegedly ran away with jewellery worth over Rs10 lakh given by her husband’s family to join her boyfriend. The Shankaranarayana police have registered cases of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, abetment, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation against the woman, Ms Spoorthi Shetty, her parents Satish Shetty and Mrs Sujatha Shetty, residents of Vadera Hobli in Kundapura, and boyfriend Naveen, resident of Mysuru, on a complaint from husband Sanketh Shetty, 31, son of Sanjeeva Shetty, resident of Ullur 74, Kundapura taluk.

As per Sanketh he had married Ms. Spoorthi on 21 May 2023 at RN Shetty Hall in Kundapura and had given her the gold and diamond jewellery. ” Spoorthi was at my home only for four days and the marriage did not consummate. Visiting her parents often, she frequently engaged in messaging and video calling one Naveen, working with BEML in Mysuru. When I objected to her act, she said she married me due to pressure from her parents, while she was in love with Naveen. I informed about this to her parents and they allegedly admitted the fact saying that Naveen was from a different caste. They allegedly threatened me to adjust with Spoorthi lest they would file a police case” added Sanketh.

However, on 16 June 2023, Ms. Spoorthi took away the valuables and a golden necklace of Sanketh’s mother at the instance of Naveen, as per police. The case is being investigated by Kundapura police.

