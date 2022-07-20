Newly Wed Couple after Nuptials Go For Joy Ride in Restomod 2006 Ambassador Car

Newly Wed Couple Mervin Collin D’souza (S/o Edward D’souza and (Late) Wilma D’souza, Jeppu Bappal, Mangaluru) and Ms Michel Tubilla (D/o (Late) Warlito and Ms Emma Tubilla from Philippine) after Nuptials Go For Joy Ride in Restomod 2006 Ambassador Car. This Ambassador once belonged to former Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa, and was bought by Edward Damian D’souza of Jeppu Bappal, Mangaluru in 2012 for Rs 2 Lakhs 16 Thousand, which had run for nearly one lakh kilometers.

Mangalore: Once upon a time owning a Ambassador car in a family was something prestigious, and that car would last forever, until it is totally dead. It is difficult to drive, thirsty for fuel and not particularly comfortable. And yet, for all that, there were howls and groans in the month of May 2014 when the production of India’s celebrated Hindustan Ambassador, the “Amby” was suspended. On 25 May 2014, Hindustan Motors-the maker of the Ambassador halted production of the car, the choice of Indian officialdom, blaming weak demand and a lack of funds, and casting doubt on the future of a vehicle that has looked the same for nearly six decades. HM also cited a lack of demand for its core product – namely the Ambassador. Thus came an end to the erstwhile king of Indian cars- Our very own Indian made “Ambassador” car!.

The Ambassador car retained a loyal following among government ministers and senior diplomats, who considered the clunky cars, often fitted with interior fans, curtains and a flashing blue light on top, as the ultimate status symbol. But even this niche market started to look elsewhere after security experts started to complain about the car’s vulnerability to attacks from militants. In 2002, it was revealed that the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had switched his Ambassador for a bullet-proof BMW SUV. His successor, Manmohan Singh, followed the trend, while India’s newly elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also used an SUV during much of his election campaign.

According to sources, Hindustan Motors sold about 2,200 Ambassadors in the fiscal year that ended in March 2014, only a sliver of the 1.8 million passenger cars sold that year in India. It is learnt that one place where the Ambassador remains strong in numbers is the city of Kolkata in West Bengal, where more than 33,000 plus black and yellow-painted models are used as taxis. Many of them are ancient and have been repeatedly repaired.

The Ambassador had remained the recognizable choice of a dwindling share of bureaucrats and politicians, usually painted white with a red beacon on top and a chauffeur behind the wheel. The cars are still used as taxis in some Indian cities, including Mangaluru. Owners and drivers of Ambassadors say that, because of the vehicle’s relatively simple design, they are easy to fix, and parts have been readily available, if not at a store, maybe at an auto-scrap shop.. When I asked a few of the taxi drivers, where some of them are the proud owners, while some are drivers for their owners, they say that Ambassador is the best taxi car than any other Indian cars- its spacious, comfortable and affordable.

One of the proud owners of Ambassador is Congress senior leader Janardhan Poojary, who had owned Ambassador cars for decades for his daily commute. And then we have Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha owning a Amby- and here we have my friend Edwin d’souza, who had bought a 2006 Grand Ambassador in 2012 for Rs 2 lakhs 16 thousand with over 0ne lakh run on road, once owned by Former CM of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa. After buying it, the Amby which was white in color and had all the Minister’s goodies attached to it, got an extreme-makeover, with brand new gray color paint, and fitted with modern car accessories. Having already spent nearly Rs 5 lakhs on extreme-makeover of the car, Edward has plans for more modern fittings which he may have to shell out another Rs 2 lakhs- anyways he is making good use of his hard earned money in the oil-rich country!

And this all modified/restomodded car served as an unique bridal car, when Edward’s son Mervin got married to Ms Michel, whom he met and fell in love with at his workplace in Saudi Arabia, and the nuptials being held at St Rita Church, Cascia, Mangaluru on Sunday, 17 July 2022. Even though Mervin’s brother Kevin drove the classic Ambassador car all decorated with multicoloured flowers, to the Church for the nuptials, and right after the wedding ceremony, Mervin got out of the Church, sat on the driver’s seat, made his sweetheart Michel sit next to him in the Amby, and they both went for a JOY RIDE for an hour, till they got back to celebrate their joyous occasion at St Rita Church Hall. The Roce and wedding was live streamed so that their relatives and friends could watch in the Gulf and Philippines.

Yes, Indian weddings are popular around the world for being grand. However, I remember in the year 2018 a newly married couple from Karnataka wanted to do something unique after tying the knot and instead of choosing a regular mode of transportation after the wedding, they used a JCB bulldozer as their post wedding car! Chethan Kallakatta, who has been a JCB crane operator for over a decade, after getting married who wanted to make his marriage unique and to show the passion towards his work, the crane operator and his friends decided to use a JCB crane in the marriage. The couple decided to use the JCB crane as their first ride after the marriage and both of them were seen sitting on the JCB backhoe loader.

However, my buddy Mervin, and so also Michel, who are security officers at a plant in Saudi, didn’t plan on an earthmover/JCB for a ride after church ceremony, but sat coolly in the classy modified Amby and enjoyed the post wedded city ride around the coastal City. The couple also drove back home from the wedding reception hall. Indeed it was a unique way of celebrating the occasion, which will be remembered by the couple during their long wedded life.

And I feel that this was something unique, where a newly wed, bride and bridegroom going for a pre-honeymoon ride by themselves, and not chauffeur driven. When they returned there were a bunch of photos taken, including numerous selfies. Since it was raining incessantly, pictures of the newly wedded couple driving around couldn’t be taken, and I didn’t want my pricey camera soaked?

In conclusion, for all the proud owners of Ambassador cars , the iconic Amby might have hit a stop sign but these devoted fans refuse to let the Grand Old Lady retire to the great junkyard in the sky. It’s not just goodbye to a classy car but a worldview that cherished the homemade, the local and domestic. What chance does it stand against the infinitely snazzier vehicular options of today ? Look at the odds : ‘Aggressive appearance with Furia design philosophy’ versus ‘Chubby’? I hope what Hindustan Motors had said is true, that they’ve merely ‘suspended production”, and might return. Until then, let’s raise a toast to our old friend-“Amby”.

And until Mervin returns back to Saudi, and Ms Michel returns to Philippine (till she gets a fresh Saudi Visa) next week, there are chances Mangaloreans may notice the newly wedded couple cruising around the City in the Modified AMBY-made for TWO! TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes MERVIN COLLIN D’souza and Ms MICHEL a Happy Married Life,