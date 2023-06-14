Newlyweds killed in road accident in Karnataka

Vijayapura: In a tragic incident, a recently married couple was killed in a road accident in Vijayapura traffic police station limits in Vijayapura district.

The deceased were identified as 31-year-old Honamalla Teradala and 24-year-old Gayathri. The couple was married on May 22.

According to police, the incident took place near Solapur bypass on the outskirts of Vijayapura on Tuesday night. The deceased were travelling on a bike and collided with a canter.

The couple had gone to attend the birthday party of a relative’s child. Honamalla worked in the education department. Vijayapura traffic police have seized the canter and are investigating the case.

