Next Opposition conclave in Bengaluru on July 13-14: Pawar

The next conclave of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar announced on Thursday.

Talking to media persons here, Pawar said that the meeting was planned in Shimla

Talking to media persons here, Pawar said that the meeting was planned in Shimla

on July 11-12, but owing to weather and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the venue has

been shifted to Bengaluru.

This will be the second meeting after June 23 when over 15 national opposition parties had met in Patna to chart out the strategy to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

