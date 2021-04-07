Spread the love



















Neymar discipline key as PSG goes through tough campaign

That the 2020/21 season has been tough for PSG is not in question, especially when limiting the focus on the team’s performance in the French Ligue 1. The team won each of the league titles from 2013 to 2016, before being deposed by Monaco, then returned at the helm in 2018 and winning the 2019 and 2020 titles.

It is a dominance that makes them the third most successful French team in terms of league titles won. However, all that is under threat, if the struggles witnessed in the season are anything to go by and poor discipline in the team will go down as the biggest cause.

Star player, Neymar has been in the headlines this week once again for all the wrong reasons after his latest red card when the team lost 1-0 to fellow title contenders Lille at home. It was his second sending off of the season and 11th of his career, quite a high number for an attacking player and while the team may have enough talent to replace him, the damage is already too big.

Neymar’s signing from Barcelona was meant to help the team extend dominance to Europe after years of underperformance but save for the appearance in the Champions League final last season, there hasn’t been much. It makes it worse than any time things seem to be going awry, he’s linked with a return to Barcelona.

Now reports indicate after his latest red card, a three-game ban may follow, making the Ligue 1 giants fail to realize the full benefits of having such a star. Notably, a combination of injuries and suspension have seen Neymar appear in just 13 of the team’s 31 matches this season in the league.

PSG’s loss to Lille was a massive blow and though they head out to face Bayern Munich before resuming league action, they are already facing real hurdles to their title defence. Next up for the team is a game against Strasbourg, a match they can’t afford to lose.

The eight losses so far are the biggest number of defeats per season in their last six campaigns and with their run in the season, their ratings have been going down.

It isn’t easy to separate disciplinary issues from the shortages PSG have had this season. The points already dropped means the team can’t match the high standards set in the previous seasons. The best they can get to this season, assuming they win all the remaining league matches, is 84 points. The least points the team has garnered in the last six full seasons was 87, in 2016/17, when they were beaten to the title by Monaco.

Last season they managed 68 points but that’s because the season was brought to an end prematurely due to the government protocols set to control the spread of coronavirus.