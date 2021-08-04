NGO ‘Spread A Smile’ with Team Mangalorean Bring Smiles on Faces of Needy Donating Umbrellas..

Spread the love



















Bengaluru based NGO ‘Spread A Smile’ along with Team Mangalorean Bring Smiles on Faces of DESERVING Needy Donating Umbrellas, and Food Kits post Lockdown, where there many poor people who need throughout the year, and NOT ONLY during the pandemic/Lockdown.This is the FOURTH project of distributing essentials to the NEEDY post Lockdown undertaken by Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com. Also Mrs Jacintha “Jessy” Pinto, former President of Kuwait Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) and a social Worker coordinated in this project.

Mangaluru: The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Mother Teresa had said “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly what Bengaluru based ‘Spread A Smile’-a Non-Profit Organization did in distributing Umbrellas and Food Kits, joined by Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com. As they say “Better Late Than Never”, while thousands of needy people received Aid in the form of Food Kits, Covid Care Kits, Essentials etc during the lockdown period, this is the FOURTH FOOD DISTRIBUTION PROJECT undertaken by Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com, helping a bunch of needy people who missed to get the required aid, like food and other essentials were taken care a few days ago.

And this time the kind generosity from members of ‘SPREAD A SMILE’, helped us succeed in our project, and also put miles of smiles on the faces of the needy people, who still need help post lockdown/pandemic. While ‘Spread A Smile’ provided Umbrellas and a few other essentials, a generous Catholic donor provided 10 Kg Rice bags and other basic cooking items. Last year also this Good Samaritan ha\d contributed immensely to the needy during the lockdown. During this pandemic, stocked refrigerators and safe shelters are big blessings to have. However, not everyone has the means for this. The recent lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus had affected the livelihood of thousands of people. While slum dwellers and daily wage workers were struggling to earn their daily bread, migrant labourers had also been left without work, with some having walked back to their hometowns.

While the Government did its best to take care of these migrants and the poor- but, it is not just the government that stepped forward, a few organizations, religious institutions and NGO’s charged ahead to alleviate the conditions- and also generous donors, like ‘Spread A Smile’, which was formed by two alumni of Nitte MBA College, namely Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, the 2013 batch classmates- and also later joined by Gautham’s twin brother, Gaurav. The global menace caused by the novel coronavirus is all that is on people’s minds. Surviving a pandemic is difficult in itself, but more so when your source of daily income is taken away, making it difficult to find food and shelter. While some of us have the privilege to stock up on essentials, many don’t. Food is the most basic thing needed for survival, which is why a Non-Profit Organization named “SPREAD A SMILE” has prioritized initiatives to ensure that those in need are being served. The young members of this group, where most of them employed in IT firms embarked on a mission to feed the hungry during this lockdown.

‘Spread a Smile’ is a non-profit organization that works for HIV affected kids, elderly persons, Covid-19 relief in Karnataka state, artwork in special homes, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives across Bengaluru city. The Organization works towards the development and happiness of society. It was in the year 2017, both Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, after completing their MBA studies at Nitte College-Karkala in 2013, after moving to Bengaluru finding a job in an IT firm, started this organization- “Spread A Smile”. Last year during the lockdown this NPO had joined hands with Mangalorean.com in distributing nearly 100 food kits to the needy, and this year once again they have associated with Mangalorean.com in providing food kits. On 25 May, Dhanraj Kumar representing ‘Spread A Smile’ donated food kits to a bunch of Waste Pickers families, in the presence of APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala members.

Founders of ‘Spread A Smile’ NPO are L-R: Gautham Bhagath, Dhanraj Kumar and Gaurav Bhagath

It was all about spreading happiness and a fight against poverty (hunger, clothes and shelter)- these are the three basic things a human being requires. Many Good Samaritans and generous people have been sharing part of their wealth towards these good causes and making a difference in the lives of the needy people and destitute. When Doors close and Heart Opens- The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore the right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.”

In conclusion, the joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone Else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives.

A BIG Thank You to the members of ‘Spread A Smile’ for their generosity- we need people and NGO’s like them, who can make a difference!

Like this: Like Loading...