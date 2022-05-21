NGT directs panel to look into extraction of water from Mussoorie lake

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint panel to ascertain facts and take remedial action on a plea alleging unregulated drawing of water from Mussoorie lake, and causing it potential damage.

“We have directed a joint committee of Central Pollution Control Board, State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate of Dehradun, and State Wetland Authority with State Pollution Control Board being the nodal agency to ascertain facts and take remedial action in coordination with the concerned authorities,” the Tribunal said in the order dated May 18.

In the course of the hearing, the bench noted that unregulated withdrawal of water from the lake can certainly affect the natural water cycle and environmental functions performed by the lake: recharge of groundwater aquifer, habitat to aquatic and semi-aquatic plants and animals, quality of water, etc. “Thus, it appears to be necessary to ascertain the factual position and remedial action taken by the statutory regulators,” the Green court said.

Accordingly, after forming the joint committee, the Tribunal directed it to submit the fact-finding and action-taken report within two months by e-mail. The matter will be taken for further hearing on July 25.