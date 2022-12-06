NGT orders Rs 2.4 cr compensation for 12 Mizoram stone quarry victims

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which earlier registered a suo-moto case in the Mizoram stone quarry collapse on November 14 killing 12 workers, has ordered a compensation of Rs 2.4 crore for the victims, officials said here on Tuesday.

Aizawl: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which earlier registered a suo-moto case in the Mizoram stone quarry collapse on November 14 killing 12 workers, has ordered a compensation of Rs 2.4 crore for the victims, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official of Mizoram Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said that the NGT has asked the Mizoram government to persuade the private company operating the stone mine to provide at least Rs 2.4 crore (Rs 20 lakh each) as compensation or else the state would have to bear the payment.

The official said that compensation of Rs 1 lakh each has been given to the deceased by the state government and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died is awaited from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The NGT was hearing the suo-moto case it registered earlier about the tragedy on November 28. The NGT also requested the Mizoram State Legal Service Authority to provide legal assistance to the keen of the victims.

The National Human Rights Commission acting on a complaint by Delhi-based human rights activist had also directed the Mizoram Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the disaster.

Twelve people were killed after a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed on November 14 at Maudarh village in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district while they were working in the stone pit. Of the 12 workers, five hailed from West Bengal while three were from Assam and two each from Jharkhand and Mizoram.

Residents of Maudarh village claimed that at least five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine were also completely buried beneath the debris. The stone quarry, located about 160 km from state capital Aizawl, has been operational for two-and-a-half years.

A private company ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, which is constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village, collects stones from the quarry.