The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Undertakes Work to Rectify the Battered Road Surface near Closed Surathkal Toll Gate, at the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal Toll Gate Plaza on NH 66



Mangaluru: It should be noted that on 1 December 2022 the activists and their supporters who had fought through protests for the closure of Surathkal Tollgate celebrated the stopping of toll collection at the Surathkal toll gate. Activists of the Action Committee Against Surathkal toll gate cheered by cutting cakes, distributing sweets, burning crackers, and shouting slogans, at the protest venue at Surathkal. With the toll plaza closing its collection booths, the action committee ended their indefinite day and night dharna on the 35th day.

However, the controversial tollgate on NH-66 at Surathkal was closed on 1 December 2022, after more than six years of protests by various political parties and organisations, including the Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate, until recently, the tollgate structure with six separate lanes still stood even after seven months of its closure. Motorists and residents said that the tollgate structure has been posing a threat to vehicles and may lead to accidents during the night.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Mohammed Asif ‘Apathbandava’, the Founder of Maimuna Foundation/Apathbandava Psycho Rehabilitation Centre in Mulky, and who had also fought for the closure of Surathkal toll gate through continuous hunger strikes day and night said, “It was a great victory for us after days of protests and many other efforts. Finally, we had won the war. Now that the toll gate is closed but the structure which has not been demolished and cleared is posing a threat to motorists passing through the toll gate lanes. Debris is scattered all over the area, including the nonfunctional traffic lights. And since that area is not lit, many times there have been narrow misses of accidents taking place. My humble request to the concerned NHAI authorities and MCC officials is to take action soon and clear the toll gate area, thereby preventing accidents from taking place”.

Now the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced work on improving the battered road surface at the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal Toll Plaza on NH 66 following public outrage against the pathetic condition of the toll lanes, including protests by DYFI.. Team Mangalorean also published about the pathetic condition of the road surface in Mangalorean.com,

NHAI’s Mangaluru Project Implementation Unit director Abdulla Javed Azmi speaking to the media said that the paver blocks forming the road surface inside the toll lanes were being removed to undertake the repairs. Once they were removed, the authority would lay the concrete road surface in the location, for about 100 m length. Vehicular movement thus becomes smooth, he said. Regarding the dilapidated structure of the toll plaza, Azmi said the authority would renew the plaza too. Till the toll payable at the erstwhile NITK-Surathkal toll plaza gets amalgamated at the Hejmady toll plaza as per the Union Road Transport Ministry, the structure could not be removed, he said.

” There was no support from the State government to collect the combined toll of Surathkal and Hejmady at the Hejmady plaza. It was the State government’s responsibility to maintain law and order. The NHAI was bound by the concession agreement for the construction, maintenance, and toll collection of the B.C. Road-Surathkal Port Connectivity Project. The toll would have to be collected for the stretch as per the agreement” added Azmi.

